Biden discusses Russia's 'brutal' tactics in Ukraine with European leaders

US President on Monday (local time) held discussions with European leaders on Russia's "brutal" tactics in and humanitarian assistance to the millions of Ukrainians who have fled the violence.

Biden spoke with France President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson where the leaders underscored their continued support for Ukraine, including security assistance to the war-torn country.

"The leaders discussed their serious concerns about Russia's brutal tactics in Ukraine, including its attacks on civilians. They underscored their continued support for Ukraine, including by providing security assistance to the brave Ukrainians who are defending their country from Russian aggression, and humanitarian assistance to the millions of Ukrainians who have fled the violence," read a White House press release.

Moreover, the leaders also reviewed recent diplomatic efforts in support of Ukraine's effort to reach a ceasefire, as per the release.

As per an earlier White House press release, Biden will travel to Poland during his Europe trip to discuss efforts to support and impose "severe and unprecedented costs" on for its invasion.

"This week, President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. will travel to Poland following his meetings in Brussels, Belgium with our NATO Allies, G7 Leaders, and European Union leaders to discuss efforts to support and impose severe and unprecedented costs on for its invasion," White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said in a statement.

The statement said, on Friday, March 25, President Biden will travel to Warsaw, Poland, where he will hold a bilateral meeting with President Andrzej Duda. "The President will discuss how the United States, alongside our Allies and partners, is responding to the humanitarian and human rights crisis that Russia's unjustified and unprovoked war on Ukraine has created," read the statement. Meanwhile, on March 23, Biden will travel to Brussels, Belgium.

On March 24, Biden will attend an extraordinary NATO Summit to discuss ongoing deterrence and defence efforts in response to Russia's unprovoked and unjustified attack on Ukraine. The President will reaffirm our ironclad commitment to our NATO Allies and to defend every inch of NATO territory.

The President will attend a G7 meeting to further discuss with its Allies and partners the consequences of imposing on for its war of choice.

Biden will also join a scheduled European Council Summit to discuss our shared concerns about Ukraine, including transatlantic efforts to impose economic costs on Russia, provide humanitarian support to those affected by the violence, and address other challenges related to the conflict.

On February 24, Russia began a special military operation in Ukraine after the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics requested help in defending themselves. What followed the military operation was a slew of sanctions imposed by the western countries targeting the Russian economy.

