Biden expected to name veteran diplomat as Ukraine envoy: Report

-
ALSO READ
Joe Biden to double free Covid-19 tests, add N95s, to fight Omicron
Congress to elect new President in 2022, chorus growing for Rahul Gandhi
US President, First Lady to travel all three sites of 9/11 terror attacks
President Biden's view of job comes into focus after Afghan collapse
Joe Biden supporters 'apoplectic' one year into his presidency
-
President Joe Biden is expected to nominate career foreign service officer Bridget Brink to serve as his ambassador to Ukraine, according to a US official familiar with the decision.
Brink, currently serving as the US ambassador to Slovakia, will assume the long vacant diplomatic post at a moment when the US and its allies remain on high alert, with some 100,000 Russian troops massed near Ukraine's border.
The State Department last week ordered the families of all American personnel at the US Embassy in Kyiv to leave the country due to heightened fears of a Russian invasion and said that non-essential embassy staff could leave Ukraine at government expense.
Brink was only recently presented to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's government as Biden's pick and is still being vetted by Kyiv, said the official, who was not authorized to publicly discuss the choice and spoke on condition of anonymity. It's not clear when Biden will announce the nomination.
Brink previously served as deputy assistant secretary of state in the Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs and has served as deputy chief of mission at the US embassies in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, and Tbilisi, Georgia.
The selection was previously reported by CNN and Bloomberg.
The last Senate-approved ambassador to Ukraine, Marie Yovanovitch, was pushed out of her job in late spring of 2019. Months later, she testified in former President Donald Trump's first impeachment trial that the president's lawyer and informal adviser Rudy Giuliani had pressed Ukrainian officials to investigate unproven corruption allegations related to then-Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his son Hunter's business dealings in Ukraine.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU