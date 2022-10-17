JUST IN
Biden meddles in our state matters by supporting riots: Iranian official
Ukraine envoy hopeful about fate of Elon Musk's satellite network
Topics
IANS  |  Tehran 

Photo: Reuters
"On Saturday, Biden interfered for the umpteenth time in Iran's state matters by supporting the riots as he has done ever since the outbreak of recent developments in Iran," the Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kanaani was quoted as saying by state media on Sunday.

Iran has not given in to the US "cruel sanctions and idle threats" and will be unfazed by its interventionist policies and the futile campaign, Kanaani added.

Earlier on Saturday, Biden said he "was surprised by the courage of the people taking to the streets in protest in Iran."

Protests broke out across Iran following the death of 22-year-old woman Mahsa Amini on September 16 at a hospital in the capital Tehran after police custody, Xinhua news agency reported.

"You (US officials) are accustomed to fishing in troubled waters. Since the 1953 coup until today, the anti-Iranian policies by the US government have been well recorded in our minds," Kanaani said.

--IANS

int/khz/

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, October 17 2022. 08:21 IST

