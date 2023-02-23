JUST IN
Will impose further sanctions on Russia: US treasury secretary Janet Yellen
Business Standard

Biden nominates Indian-American Ajay Banga for World Bank president

Banga, 63, currently serves as Vice Chairman at General Atlantic. Previously, he was President and CEO of Mastercard, leading the company through a strategic, technological and cultural transformation

Topics
Joe Biden | Indian American | World Bank Group

Press Trust of India  |  Washington 

Ajay Banga
Ajay Banga

President Joe Biden on Thursday announced that the US is nominating Indian-American business leader Ajay Banga to lead the World Bank.

"Ajay is uniquely equipped to lead the World Bank at this critical moment in history," President Biden said in a statement.

Banga, 63, currently serves as Vice Chairman at General Atlantic. Previously, he was President and CEO of Mastercard, leading the company through a strategic, technological and cultural transformation.

"He has spent more than three decades building and managing successful, global companies that create jobs and bring investment to developing economies, and guiding organisations through periods of fundamental change.

"He has a proven track record managing people and systems, and partnering with global leaders around the world to deliver results," Biden said.

Banga was awarded the Padma Shri in 2016.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, February 23 2023. 21:18 IST

`
