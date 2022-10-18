Ministry of Corporate Affairs nominates two directors on board of IL&FS

The (MCA) has nominated two directors -- G Mahalingam and Deepak Mohanty -- on the board of .

The appointment of these two directors has been approved by both the and National Company Law Tribunal.

When contacted, confirmed their induction on the board effective October 15, 2022.

Both Mahalingam and Mohanty are former executive directors in the Reserve Bank of India.

With this induction, the existing board of now comprises 6 members with C S Rajan as non-executive chairman.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)