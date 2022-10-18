JUST IN
Ministry of Corporate Affairs nominates two directors on board of IL&FS
Corporate funding in global solar sector falls 18% to $18.7 bn: Report
NCLT extends Reliance Capital resolution process deadline to Jan 31
Air India aims 30% international mkt share in 5 years: CEO Campbell Wilson
Down 66% YoY, total deal value in Q3FY23 second lowest since 2017: Report
Centre seeks waiver in key norm for IDBI Bank stake sale: Report
ONGC Videsh making a proposal to retake 20% stake in Russia's Sakhalin-1
USFDA issues four observations to Alembic Pharma's Panelav plant
NMDC set to call for EoI for appointment of consultant for mining license
Musk's SpaceX seeks DoT's nod for Starlink broadband-from-space services
You are here: Home » Companies » News
GMDC's Q2 net profit surges nearly four-fold to Rs 151 crore
Business Standard

Ministry of Corporate Affairs nominates two directors on board of IL&FS

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) has nominated two directors G Mahalingam and Deepak Mohanty on the board of IL&FS

Topics
Ministry of Corporate Affairs | IL&FS | MCA

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

G Mahalingam, Whole Time Member, SEBI, Ajay Tyagi, Chairman, SEBI and Madhabi Puri Buch, Whole Time Member, SEBI at the Press Conference in Mumbai. (Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar)
G Mahalingam, Whole Time Member, SEBI (Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar)

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) has nominated two directors -- G Mahalingam and Deepak Mohanty -- on the board of IL&FS.

The appointment of these two directors has been approved by both the MCA and National Company Law Tribunal.

When contacted, IL&FS confirmed their induction on the board effective October 15, 2022.

Both Mahalingam and Mohanty are former executive directors in the Reserve Bank of India.

With this induction, the existing board of IL&FS now comprises 6 members with C S Rajan as non-executive chairman.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Ministry of Corporate Affairs

First Published: Tue, October 18 2022. 16:52 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.