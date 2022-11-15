JUST IN
Business Standard

SBI nominates Ministry of Finance secretary Vivek Joshi on its board

State Bank of India (SBI) on Tuesday said the government has nominated Vivek Joshi to its board following the cessation of the previous director

Topics
sbi | Finance Ministry

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

state bank of india, sbi, banks, bank branch

State Bank of India (SBI) on Tuesday said the government has nominated Vivek Joshi to its board following the cessation of the previous director.

The Department of Financial Services, Ministry of Finance, in a letter dated November 15, 2022, has nominated Vivek Joshi (secretary, Ministry of Finance) as a director on the central board of directors of State Bank of India, the bank said in a regulatory filing.

Following the cessation of Sanjay Malhotra as the government nominee director, the nomination of Joshi comes into immediate effect, until further orders.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, November 15 2022. 23:40 IST

