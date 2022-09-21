Biden nominates veteran foreign service officer as ambassador to Russia

-
ALSO READ
President Biden, First Lady visit site of school shooting in Texas
Tackling migration, US VP Harris backs investment in Latin America
Ukraine war: US President Joe Biden says he wants Russia out of the G20
Biden believes India-US relationship vital to global peace, economy
Biden administration appoints over 130 Indian-Americans at key positions
-
President Joe Biden has formally nominated a veteran foreign service officer with years of experience in Russian affairs to be the next US ambassador to Russia.
The White House announced the nomination of Lynne Tracy, the current US ambassador to Armenia, to the post after the Russian government signed off on the choice. Tracy's selection had been known for some time but had not been announced pending Russia's approval. Ambassadorial nominations must be approved by the host government under the rules of diplomatic protocol.
Such approval is generally routine but couldn't be taken for granted at a time of particularly fraught US-Russian relations over Ukraine, the detention of Americans in Russia, allegations of Russian meddling in US and other elections, and an escalating spat over the staffing of embassies in Washington and Moscow.
Tracy, who speaks Russian, previously served as a senior adviser for Russian affairs in the State Department's Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs, and as the deputy chief of mission at the US Embassy in Moscow. She also held several posts in Central and South Asia.
The previous US ambassador to Moscow, John Sullivan, left earlier this month, in an departure that had been expected this fall but was accelerated by the failing health of his wife, who died a day after his return.
Tracy is well-regarded within diplomatic circles. She received a State Department heroism award from then-Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in 2009.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
First Published: Wed, September 21 2022. 07:30 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU