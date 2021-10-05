Biden tells EC commission chief the international tax system must be fair

-
ALSO READ
I-T Dept allows manual filing of tax forms for foreign remittance
Govt extends FY21 ITR filing deadline for individuals till September 30
Finance ministry to issue appreciation certificates to 54,439 GST payers
US: Joe Biden to float historic tax increase on investment gains for rich
Global minimum tax may impact India's special rate on manufacturing firms
-
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden, in a call with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Monday, emphasized the importance of "leveling the playing field in the international tax system," the White House said in a statement.
The United States is looking for G20 countries to reach a political agreement on a global minimum corporate tax deal at a summit at the end of the month.
In his call with von der Leyen, Biden also expressed his "strong support" for continuing the European Union accession process for countries in the Western Balkans, the statement said.
EU and Balkan leaders will meet on Wednesday to discuss future membership for six Balkan countries: Serbia, Kosovo, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Montenegro, Albania and North Macedonia.
A summit declaration will restate the EU's guarantee of future membership to the six countries, two EU officials said on Monday.
Wealthy northern EU countries fear a repeat of the rushed accession of Romania and Bulgaria in 2007 and the poorly managed migration of eastern European workers to Britain that turned many Britons against the EU.
(Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Mohammad Zargham and Lincoln Feast.)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU