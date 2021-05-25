Biden welcomes EU call for sanctions on Belarus over Ryanair plane incident

-
ALSO READ
EU to cut air links with Belarus after Ryanair flight diversion incident
West weighs action against Belarus over forced landing of Ryanair flight
Joe Biden inauguration LIVE: Biden signs 17 orders to undo Trump's legacy
EU calls for probe after Ryanair plane makes emergency landing in Minsk
Belarus first country after Russia to start Sputnik-V vaccination
-
US President Joe Biden on Monday (local time) welcomed the European Union's call for sanctions against Belarus over the Ryanair flight's emergency landing and he has instructed his administration to craft options to hold Minsk accountable.
"I welcome the news that the European Union has called for targeted economic sanctions and other measures, and have asked my team to develop appropriate options to hold accountable those responsible, in close coordination with the European Union, other allies and partners, and international organizations," Biden said in a statement.
Biden said that Belarus's forced diversion of a commercial Ryanair flight, and subsequent removal and arrest of Raman Pratasevich, a Belarusian journalist traveling abroad, are a direct affront to international norms.
The United States condemns in the strongest possible terms both the diversion of the plane and the subsequent removal and arrest of Pratasevich, he added.
"This outrageous incident and the video Mr. Pratasevich appears to have made under duress are shameful assaults on both political dissent and the freedom of the press. The United States joins countries around the world in calling for his release, as well as for the release of the hundreds of political prisoners who are being unjustly detained by the Lukashenka regime," the US President added.
This statement comes after leaders of the member states urged the European Council to adopt the necessary measures to ban overflight of EU airspace by Belarusian airlines, prevent access to EU airports of Belarusian flights, and called on all EU-based carriers to avoid overflight of Belarus.
On Sunday, Irish airline Ryanair said in a statement that its flight FR4978 from Athens to Vilnius was notified by Belarusian authorities of "a potential security threat onboard" and was "instructed to divert to the nearest airport, Minsk." Later, it turned out to be a complete farce.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU