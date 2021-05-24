Bidya Devi Bhandari issues ordinance to amend Nepali Citizenship Act

-
ALSO READ
High-level China delegation in Nepal to 'take stock' of political situation
Nepal president dissolves House, announces polls on Nov 12, 19
Nepal PM Oli loses vote of confidence in House of Representatives
Nepal's EC tells PM Oli to conduct November snap polls in single phase
Properly handle differences, China tells Nepal's Oli and Prachanda
-
President Bidya Devi Bhandari on Sunday issued an ordinance to amend the Nepali Citizenship Act, reported The Himalayan Times.
The President's office said in a statement issued yesterday that the President had issued the Nepali Citizenship (first amendment) ordinance pursuant to Article 114 (1) of the Constitution of Nepal.
After the issuance of the ordinance, citizenship by descent will be provided to offsprings of 'bona fide' citizens of Nepal, those owning citizenship by birthright. Likewise, as per the ordinance, the children whose mothers are Nepali citizens but their fathers' identities cannot be established, will be granted Nepali citizenship.
Amendment of the citizenship act was one of the clauses put forward by Mahantha Thakur, Rajendra Mahato faction of the Janata Samajbadi Party-Nepal to provide their support to Prime Minister Oli.
The bill was under discussion in the House of Representatives for the past two years but was not endorsed due to disputes among the parties, The Himalayan Times reported further.
Earlier on Saturday, the Office of the President issued a release announcing the dissolution of the house for the second time as per Article 76 (7) of the Constitution of Nepal, on the recommendation of the cabinet. The next election will be on November 12 and 19 as per the recommendation of the Cabinet.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU