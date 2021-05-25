Coup underway in Mali as president, PM and defense minister arrested

-
-
Military junta in Mali has arrested President Bah Ndaw, Prime Minister Moctar Ouane and Defence minister Souleymane Doucoure of the country's interim government following a cabinet reshuffle on Monday.
"We are closely monitoring events and remain committed to supporting the transition. We call for calm and demand the immediate and unconditional release of the President and the Prime Minister. Those who hold them will have to answer for their actions," said UN Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA).
The UN peacekeeping mission further said the military must ensure the integrity of those detained.
"We are in close contact with ECOWAS (Economic Community of West African States) and the AU (African Union) within the framework of the local transition monitoring committee, as well as with other international actors engaged in support of the ongoing transition," MINUSMA added.
Mali's interim government resigned earlier in the month, with the country's interim President Bah Ndaw, having instructed interim PM Moctar Ouane to form a new government, Sputnik reported.
Former defense minister Bah Ndaw was then appointed to be interim president and former foreign minister Moctar Ouane became interim PM to oversee the 18-month transition period in the run-up to the new elections that will return Mali to civilian rule.
"Instability in Mali began in August of 2020 when rebels announced the arrest of then-President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita and Prime Minister Boubou Cisse. Later, the president announced his resignation and the dissolution of the country's parliament and government," the Russian News agency said.
Meanwhile, US State Department has issued a travel alert and asked US citizens to avoid travel in the city to Bamako.
"The US Embassy has received reports of increased military activity in Bamako (Mali). US citizens are encouraged to avoid non-essential travel inside the city at this time, and monitor local media for updates," said the US Department of State Bureau of Consular Affairs.
