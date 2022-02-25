World may see another pandemic, likely due to respiratory virus: Bill Gates

co-founder and philanthropist on Thursday said the world might see another pandemic, likely on account of a respiratory virus, even as he emphasised on strengthening diagnostics, therapeutics, vaccines and R&D.

The last gigantic pandemic was almost 100 years ago but it wouldn't be that long before the next one would strike, he said, in a virtual fireside chat with Telangana Industries Minister K T Rama Rao as part of 'BioAsisa-2022', the state government's flagship annual life sciences convention.

"It won't necessarily be a or even the flu. It is likely to be a respiratory virus. Because, with all the human travel we have now, that's the one that can spread in such a rapid way," he said.

Gates talked about his upcoming book on the subject, the lessons from the COVID-19 pandemic and the significance of funding the private sector and academia to build better diagnostics, therapeutics and vaccines.

He emphasised that there is a need for the world to spend more on R&D.

Referring to Gates' 2015 prediction about the next pandemic, Rama Rao asked him about possible next big crisis and how the humanity can prepare together.

The billionaire philanthropist lauded India for its vaccine development and coverage in the fight against the pandemic.

India's vaccine coverage is better than even most rich countries, he said.

