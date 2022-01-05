Blinken discusses Russia-Ukraine tensions with Emirati, Saudi counterparts

-
ALSO READ
Iranian President Raisi vows support for Gulf countries' security
EAM Jaishankar holds talks with UAE President's advisor Anwar Gargash
US, Russia, China, and Pakistan to discuss Afghan crisis in Doha next month
Blinken warns of 'other options' if diplomacy fails on Iran nuke issue
Peace prospects rise in West Asia after US' perceived retreat from region
-
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday (local time) discussed the buildup of Russian military near the border with Ukraine in a call with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Foreign Affairs Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said.
"Secretary Blinken and Sheikh Abdullah discussed Russia's military buildup near Ukraine's borders as well as other bilateral and regional issues, including developments in Yemen, Ethiopia, and Sudan," Price said in a statement.
Blinken also congratulated the UAE for assuming a seat on the UN Security Council earlier this month, Price said in the readout.
In addition, Blinken discussed the buildup near Ukraine with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud during a call on Tuesday, Price said in a separate statement.
Both the diplomates also discussed other bilateral and regional security issues, including Yemen and Sudan, Price added.
Russian and US officials are set to meet in person in Geneva on January 10 amid a Russian military buildup on the Ukraine border and ongoing tensions.
The US and NATO have voiced concerns over Russia's alleged preparations for invading Ukraine. Moscow has repeatedly denied the accusations, saying that Russia has the right to relocate the troops within its territory at its own discretion, while NATO's military activity near Russian borders poses a threat to its security.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU