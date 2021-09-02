Blinken thanks Qatar FM for supporting US evacuation process in Afghanistan

-
US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, spoke with Qatari Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani and thanked him for Qatar's effort to assist with the safe transit of US citizens, and other evacuees from Afghanistan.
"Spoke with Qatar's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs @MBA_AlThani_ and thanked him for Qatar's tremendous effort to assist with the safe transit of US citizens and evacuees from Afghanistan. We're grateful for our strong partnership with Qatar," Blinken tweeted.
Blinken commended Qatar for our strong partnership to promote regional security and discussed other important bilateral efforts to advance US-Qatar ties, the US Department of State said in a statement.
The United States forces left Afghanistan on Tuesday morning, marking the end of a chaotic and messy exit from America's longest war.
Earlier, US Defence Secretary Lloyd J Austin III said that the United States has evacuated about 6,000 American citizens and a total of more than 124,000 civilians from Afghnaistan.
Austin also honours those who died over the course of the war in Afghanistan. "Our forces risked their own lives to save the lives of others, and 13 of our very best, paid the ultimate price," he said.
