With Kabul airport closed, fearful Afghans rush for the border

Thousands of people trying to flee rushed to its borders on Wednesday as an administrative vacuum after the Taliban's takeover left foreign donors unsure of how to respond to a looming humanitarian crisis.

The Islamist militia focused on keeping banks, hospitals and government machinery running after the final withdrawal of US forces on Monday brought an end to a huge airlift of Afghans who had helped Western nations during the 20-year war.

With Kabul's airport inoperable, private efforts to help Afghans fearful of reprisals focused on arranging safe passage across the landlocked nation’s borders with Iran, Pakistan and central Asian states.

At Torkham, a border crossing with Pakistan just east of the Khyber Pass, a Pakistani official said: "A large number of people are waiting on the side for the opening of the gate." Thousands also gathered at the Islam Qala post on the border with Iran, witnesses said.

More than 123,000 people were evacuated from in the US-led airlift after the seized the city in mid-August, but tens of thousands of Afghans at risk remained behind. Germany alone estimates that upto 40,000 have a right to be evacuated to Germany if they feel endangered.

The is talking with Qatar and Turkey over how to run Kabul's airport, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said.

In a resolution on Monday, the United Nations Security Council urged the Taliban to permit safe passage for those seeking to leave, but did not mention the creation of a safe zone, a step backed by France and others.

