JUST IN
Pak urges US to ask IMF to not go harsh on Islamabad on reviving programme
Russia's path to 2024 Olympics takes shape, Ukraine objects amid war
No backchannel talks being held between Pakistan and India, says Khar
Covid deaths increase in Tibet due to restrictions on access to hospitals
US Treasury Secy Janet Yellen discusses energy transition in South Africa
Japan launches intel satellite to watch North Korea, improve response
China faces challenge due to flawed Covid policies, vaccines: Report
People dying from cardiovascular disease up by 6.2% in US, says study
Snowstorm sweeps through South Korean capital Seoul, nearby regions
Tesla says it will invest $3.6 bn in Nevada truck factory expansion
You are here: Home » International » News » Others
Cognizant announces new services agreement worth $1 bn with CoreLogic
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Blinken to travel to Mideast amid US concern over Israel-Palestine violence

Secretary of State Antony Blinken will travel to Egypt, Israel and the West Bank this weekend in his first trip to the Middle East this year, amid an escalation in Israeli-Palestinian violence

Topics
Antony Blinken | Middle East | United States

AP  |  Washington 

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken

Secretary of State Antony Blinken will travel to Egypt, Israel and the West Bank this weekend in his first trip to the Middle East this year, amid an escalation in Israeli-Palestinian violence, US concerns over the direction of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's new government and ongoing issues with Egypt's human rights record.

The State Department said on Thursday that Blinken would leave Washington on Saturday for stops in Cairo, Jerusalem and Ramallah. The announcement came just hours after an Israeli raid on suspected terrorists in the West Bank city of Jenin that Palestinian officials say killed nine people in the deadliest such incident this year.

After visiting Cairo for talks on Sunday with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, Blinken will go to Jerusalem and Ramallah on Monday and Tuesday to see Netanyahu and Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas, the department said.

With both Israeli and Palestinian leaders, the secretary will underscore the urgent need for the parties to take steps to deescalate tensions in order to put an end to the cycle of violence that has claimed too many innocent lives, spokesman Ned Price said in a statement.

After the raid on a suspected terrorist hideout, Israel's defence minister directed forces in the occupied West Bank and on Israel's border with the Gaza Strip to go on heightened alert.

Tensions between Israelis and Palestinians have soared since Israel launched the nightly raids in the West Bank last spring, following a spate of Palestinian attacks. The conflict has only intensified this month, as Netanyahu's government came to office and pledged to take a hard line against the Palestinians.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Antony Blinken

First Published: Thu, January 26 2023. 22:04 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.