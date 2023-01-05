JUST IN
Biden slams Republicans as they fail to elect Speaker, says 'embarrassing'
Business Standard

Blinken will have several opportunities to travel to India in 2023: US

US Secretary of State Tony Blinken will have several opportunities to travel to India, which currently holds the G-20 presidency, this year, a State Department spokesperson said

Topics
USA | Antony Blinken

Press Trust of India  |  Washington 

Antony Blinken, US secretary of state
Antony Blinken, US secretary of state

US Secretary of State Tony Blinken will have several opportunities to travel to India, which currently holds the G-20 presidency, this year, a State Department spokesperson said.

Blinken, along with Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, is expected to travel to India early this year for the 2+2 dialogue with their respective Indian counterparts -- External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

"I don't have a date to announce just yet, but it is an important opportunity for the Secretary, for the Secretary of Defense, to engage with their Indian counterparts every single year," State Department spokesperson Ned Price told reporters at his daily news conference.

"It's an opportunity to discuss the breadth of our global strategic partnership that we have with India, he said.

"The Secretary will of course have probably several opportunities to travel to India over the course of the year, given India's hosting of the G-20, something we look forward to taking part and certainly look forward to a successful G-20 under India's auspices," Price said.

First Published: Thu, January 05 2023. 09:50 IST

