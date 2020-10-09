Boeing in talks with Alaska Airlines for potential 737 MAX order: Report

-
ALSO READ
737 MAX crash victims seek US legislation to block Boeing legal strategy
United Airlines pilots avert layoffs, other workers hope for bailout
Donald Trump urges Congress to provide $25 billion bailout for US airlines
Delta Air Lines set to furlough 1,941 pilots as $25 bn stimulus runs out
Boeing 737 MAX Jet on first-round test flights: US Federal Aviation Agency
-
By Eric M. Johnson and Tracy Rucinski
SEATTLE/CHICAGO (Reuters) - Boeing Co
The talks are part of a series of negotiations between Boeing and several airlines over jet orders or compensation after the 737 MAX was banned worldwide following two fatal crashes.
Boeing and Alaska Airlines, which is part of Alaska Air Group Inc
Any deal would be subject to U.S. Federal Aviation Administration approval of proposed 737 MAX safety upgrades.
Boeing shares were up 1.6% at $167.22 on Thursday afternoon, while Alaska Air stock was up 4.1% at $38.54.
Alaska Airlines already had ordered 37 of the jets before the grounding. If confirmed, a new order from such a major carrier would give Boeing's 737 MAX a sorely needed commercial boost as the U.S. planemaker tries to move beyond a crisis that has hammered its finances.
It would also mark a post-crisis test of the balance of power between Boeing and Airbus
However, any new deal between Alaska Airlines and Boeing is expected to include significant discounts given the MAX's woes and plunging demand for airplanes during the coronavirus crisis, industry sources said.
It was not immediately clear how many jets it may buy.
The talks are among several discussions Boeing is having with airlines, hoping to stimulate demand for the jet when it returns to the air. Analysts caution cutting prices too far could rattle some existing customers.
After months of delays, and pending approval of design and operational changes, Boeing expects to resume 737 MAX deliveries to airlines before year-end in the United States.
Seattle-based Alaska Airlines flies 166 older Boeing 737s and 71 Airbus A320-family aircraft.
It has one of the strongest balance sheets among U.S. airlines and analysts believe it could emerge from the pandemic crisis in a competitive position relative to its peers.
Boeing is also negotiating with Irish budget carrier Ryanair
(Reporting by Eric M. Johnson in Seattle and Tracy Rucinski in Chicago; Editing by David Gregorio and Matthew Lewis)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU