Brazilian govt lifts coronavirus-related public health emergency

The Brazilian government is lifting the emergency announced in the country at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, about two years ago, Health Minister Marcelo Queiroga said.

"Today, with the strengthening of the SUS, the largest vaccination campaign in our history, and with the improvement of the epidemiological scenario, we are able to announce the end of the Emergency of National Importance - ESPIN," Queiroga said on Twitter on Sunday.

In the past 24 hours, registered 19 coronavirus-related deaths. Its total COVID-19 death toll stands at 662,011. is second in terms of coronavirus-related fatalities (US is first), and third in terms of the total number of registered cases (surpassed only by the US and India).

declared a state of emergency to fight in March, 2020.

