Brazil: At least six killed in shootout in Rio de Janeiro's favela

At least six people were killed and two were wounded after a shootout between police officers and alleged criminals in a favela in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil's second-largest city, police sources said.

The Civil Police said the event took place in the favela of Manguinhos in the North Zone of on Tuesday morning when a group of agents were shot at as they passed nearby, Xinhua news agency reported.

When police reinforcements arrived at the scene, a fierce shootout ensued, with at least six dead and two wounded, which also caused the interruption of train service in the area.

The Manguinhos favela is very close to the headquarters of the Civil Police.

--IANS

int/shs

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)