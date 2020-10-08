Brazil coronavirus update: Covid-19 cases in Brazil pass 5 million-mark

-
Confirmed cases of coronavirus in Brazil have passed five million, with deaths in the country approaching 150,000, officials said.
Brazil's health ministry reported 31,553 new cases on Tuesday, bringing the total infections to 5,000,694, the BBC reported on Wednesday.
The country is the third worst hit for infections, after the US and India.
President Jair Bolsonaro has been accused of downplaying the risks of the virus throughout the pandemic, ignoring expert advice on restrictive measures.
Bolsonaro has rejected criticism of his handling of the pandemic, but his decision to oppose lockdowns and focus on the economy has been hugely divisive.
On Tuesday, Brazil recorded 734 new fatalities, bringing the toll to 148,228, the ministry said.
Brazil has the highest number of deaths in Latin America.
