US must ban surveillance system exports to Saudi over Khashoggi killing: UN
Brazil crooanvirus update: Over 130,000 deaths from Covid-19 reported

The Brazilian government said on Friday the country's Covid-19 death toll surpassed 130,000 after registering 874 more deaths in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of fatalities to 130,396

IANS  |  Rio de Janeiro 

Photo: Shutterstock
The Brazilian government said on Friday the country's Covid-19 death toll surpassed 130,000 after registering 874 more deaths in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of fatalities to 130,396.

 

 

Additionally, 43,718 new Covid-19 cases were reported, bringing the national count to 4,282,164 cases, Xinhua reported.

 

Sao Paulo, the most populous and hardest-hit state in the country, has reported 882,809 cases and 32,338 deaths, followed by Rio de Janeiro, with 240,453 cases and 16,883 deaths.

 

Brazil has the highest number of Covid-19 cases and deaths in Latin America.

First Published: Sat, September 12 2020. 08:31 IST

