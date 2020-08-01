JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Others

Investors preparing portfolios for a potentially rocky patch in US stocks
Business Standard

Breathalyser test now mandatory for Pakistan International Airlines crew

The notification issued by the medical division said the test would be carried out in the cabin crew briefing rooms by flight surgeon/medical officer or the ground staff

Topics
Pakistan International Airlines | Pakistan  | Imran Khan

IANS  |  Islamabad 

PIA
The move came after the Civil Aviation Authority took notice of smoking in the cockpit and the cabin and issued directives.

The management of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has made it mandatory for its cabin crew to take a breathalyser test to know how much alcohol they have in their blood before they are permitted to board a flight.

In a directive issued by the PIA's medical division on Friday, which came into effect immediately, all the cabin crew must undergo medical check-up before boarding the flights, reports Dawn news.

The notification said the tests would be carried out in the cabin crew briefing rooms by flight surgeon/medical officer or the ground staff supervised by the flight surgeon.

It said all the operating cabin crews are required to undergo the test before operating flights on a "must basis".

The move came after the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) noticed smoking in the cockpit and the cabin and issued directives to ensure enforcement of SOPs against it.

Earlier, the CAA used to conduct tests of pilots and cockpit crew only, and now the flag carrier would make it mandatory to test its air hosts as well.

--IANS

ksk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, August 01 2020. 12:10 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU