US House Foreign Affairs chairman subpoenas Mike Pompeo over Biden, Ukraine

Eliot Engel, the chairman of the US House Committee, has subpoenaed Secretary of State to turn over documents related to the Biden family and Ukrainian energy company Burisma by August 7.

In a statement on Friday, Engel said his panel is investigating Pompeo's "apparent use of Department of State resources to advance a political smear" of former Vice President Joe Biden, also the 2020 presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, reports Xinhua news agency.

President had tried to push a narrative that Biden, when serving as the vice president, tried to remove a Ukrainian prosecutor to shield Burisma from an investigation in order to protect the former Vice President's son, Hunter, who served on the energy company's board.

The White House's efforts to have Ukraine investigate the Bidens were at the heart of House Democrats' impeachment inquiry into Trump.

The Democratic-led House impeached the President in December 2019, while the Senate, controlled by Republicans, acquitted him in February this year.

Engel's subpoena demands all records purportedly dealing with the Bidens and Burisma that the Department of State has produced to Republican-led Senate committees, said the statement.

"Secretary Pompeo has turned the State Department into an arm of the Trump campaign and he's not even trying to disguise it," Engel said.

"I want to see the full record of what the department has sent to the Senate and I want the American people to see it too."

The House Committee said it has learned that the State Department has produced 16,080 pages of allegedly responsive material to the Senate Committees since February.

In a testimony before the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations on Thursday, Pompeo committed to continuing to send information to Senate Republicans.

Pompeo, 56, became the Trump administration's second secretary of state in April 2018 after serving as director of the Central Intelligence Agency.

--IANS

ksk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)