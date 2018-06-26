Brexit bill becomes law, paves way for UK to leave European Union

-
A bill enacting Britain's decision to leave the European Union has become law after months of debate, the speaker of parliament announced today to cheers from Conservative lawmakers.
The EU (Withdrawal) Bill repeals the 1972 European Communities Act through which Britain became a member, and transfers decades of European law onto British statute books in a bid to avoid any legal disruption.
