Sri Lanka looks to rely more on India's help until IMF funding agreed

-
ALSO READ
IMF sees inflation as 'significant risk'
Russia-Ukraine war, Covid-19 surge in China on IMF-World Bank agenda
IMF chief urges fast, well-coordinated action to tackle food crisis
IMF delays release of new forecast to factor in Covid developments
IMF asks cash-strapped Sri Lanka to restructure huge foreign debt
-
Sri Lanka is counting on more help from India until it secures an International Monetary Fund program that’s hoped would unlock aid from other lenders to help face the worst economic crisis of its independent history.
The South Asian nation has been plagued by shortages of necessities, power cuts, and rampant inflation, which has triggered calls for the ouster of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa. Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, who this week also took on the role of finance minister, said on May 26 that he’s looking to fast-track talks with the IMF as the nation will need about $4 billion this year from the multilateral lender and creditors including China and Japan.
Sri Lanka’s High Commissioner to India, Milinda Moragoda, met Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in New Delhi on Friday and reiterated that the island nation would require bridging finance until the IMF program is finalized.
“In this context, the minister and the high commissioner explored the possibility of increasing and restructuring the assistance provided by India in the form of credits for essential commodities and fuel, as well as balance-of-payment support,” the high commission said on its Facebook page.
Sri Lanka’s central bank governor, Nandalal Weerasinghe, told a committee meeting in parliament this week that discussions with India were also ongoing for a swap facility of about $1 billion from the Reserve Bank of India.
Weerasinghe said the next three months would be the “biggest challenge” as the nation faced foreign-exchange shortages of about $500 million monthly.
While Sri Lanka expects about $800 million to be channeled from ongoing World Bank and Asian Development Bank projects toward emergency assistance over the coming six months, the nation has so far largely been dependent on Indian credit for essential imports.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU