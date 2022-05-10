UK Queen quits Parliament opening speech due to episodic mobility problems

-
ALSO READ
Prince Andrew loses military titles, royal patronages: Buckingham Palace
UK plans holiday weekend to honour Queen Elizabeth II's 70 years on throne
From democracy to oligarchy: Understanding different forms of governance
Britain's Queen Elizabeth catches Covid, has mild symptoms: Windsor Palace
'The Enigma': Mystery black diamond up for auction; crypto accepted
-
The Buckingham Palace announced that Queen Elizabeth II has pulled out of the State Opening of Parliament and the reading of the Queen's speech this year because of "episodic mobility problems".
Instead, Prince Charles will deliver the speech on Tuesday on behalf of the 96-year-old monarch, the BBC quoted the Palace as saying late Monday night.
Also, Prince Charles and Prince William have jointly been given the authority to open Parliament in their capacities as "counsellors of state", allowing them to undertake such official duties if the monarch is temporarily unwell.
Until Monday evening, the Palace had been saying the Queen had hoped to attend.
But in a statement later, it confirmed that the Queen, in consultation with her doctors, had reluctantly decided not to attend the State Opening.
This is the first time since 1963 that the Queen will have missed this constitutional ceremony in Westminster.
She had only missed the speech twice during her 70-year reign, in 1959 and 1963, because of pregnancies, the BBC reported.
The State Opening of Parliament marks the start of the parliamentary year, with the Queen's speech setting out the agenda of the government and the laws that it wants to introduce.
In reaction to the development, a Downing Street spokesperson said: "The Prime Minister fully respects the wishes of Her Majesty and is grateful to the Prince of Wales for agreeing to deliver the speech on her behalf."
--IANS
ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU