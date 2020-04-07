Britain may see 66,000 deaths due to Covid-19; highest in Europe: Study

Britain could see as many as 66,000 Covid-19 deaths during the first wave of the current pandemic, new research showed Tuesday, making the outbreak there by far the deadliest in Europe.

Modelling conducted by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) at the University of Washington's School of Medicine showed that approximately 151,680 people were likely to die from the virus across the continent.

While the novel emerged in China and was initially focussed in east Asia, the World Health Organization now says the pandemic is centred in western Europe, with Spain, Italy and France experiencing devastating death tolls.

Most European nations have introduced strict social distancing measures to try to stem the virus spread.

More than 5,000 people have died from Covid-19 in Britain, fewer than in Spain, Italy and France. But Britain's epidemic lags behind the rest of the continent by several days, and its death toll trajectory is already steeper than other nations.





As of 9am 6 April, 252,958 tests have concluded, with 13,069 tests on 5 April (excl. Northern Ireland).



208,837 people have been tested of which 51,608 tested positive.



As of 5pm on 5 April, of those hospitalised in the UK who tested positive for 5,373 have died.

Using local and data on case numbers, as well as age mortality breakdowns from Italy, China and the US, the team at IHME modelled the expected death toll on a country-by-country basis.





A key consideration was an individual nation's intensive care bed capacity. It found that Britain could experience 66,000 Covid-19 deaths by July, far more than Italy, the next most severely impacted, with around 20,000.

Spain and France were next, with 19,000 and 15,000 predicted deaths, respectively.

"We are expecting a foreboding few weeks for people in many parts of Europe," said IHME Director Christopher Murray. "It seems likely the number of deaths will exceed our projections for the United States."

On Sunday the institute predicted just over 80,000 US Covid-19 deaths during the pandemic's first wave.

The modelling suggests that outbreaks in Italy and Spain, where hundreds of deaths have been reported daily for weeks, may be past their peak.

Daily deaths in both countries have declined for several days. But Britain is likely weeks away from getting a handle on its death toll as intensive care capacity is overwhelmed.

Peak demand was forecast to see more than 100,000 hospital beds needed versus the 17,765 currently available.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who is currently in intensive care with Covid-19 , came in for criticism for his government's slow response to the pandemic.





Britain now has strict social distancing measures in place, but it had held off implementing them even as the outbreak surged in Europe.

The IHME models include the predicted effect of social distancing, and Murray said it was vital that measures aren't relaxed too suddenly once countries pass their morality peak.

"It is unequivocally evident that social distancing can, when well implemented and maintained, control the epidemic, leading to declining death rates," Murray said.

"Those nations hit hard early on implemented social distancing orders and may have the worst behind them as they are seeing important progress in reducing their death rates.

"Each nation's trajectory will change -- and dramatically for the worse -- if people ease up on social distancing or relax other precautions.





Global leaders wish UK PM speedy recovery

Several leaders including US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have wished British Prime Minister a quick recovery after he was admitted to an intensive care unit of a London hospital as his symptoms worsened.

Johnson, 55, was tested positive for coronavirus more than 10 days ago and was admitted to the hospital a day earlier, which Downing Street said was done as part of a precautionary measure.

The Conservative party leader spent Monday night in the intensive care unit (ICU) at St. Thomas' hospital, in a move his office said was a "precaution" should the British Prime Minister require ventilation to aid his recovery from COVID-19.

Prime Minister Modi hoped that his British counterpart finds himself in perfect health soon.

"Hang in there, Prime Minister @BorisJohnson! Hope to see you out of hospital and in perfect health very soon," the prime minister wrote on Twitter.





Hang in there, Prime Minister @BorisJohnson! Hope to see you out of hospital and in perfect health very soon. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 6, 2020

President Trump has asked leading US companies working on COVID-19 drugs to "contact immediately" UK Prime Minister Johnson's doctors and offer "help" to his "good friend".