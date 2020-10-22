JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Companies

Schneider Electric ups 2020 revenue outlook as 3rd qtr returns to growth
Business Standard

British Airways owner IAG posts 1.3 bn euro loss in 3rd qtr, cuts schedule

The loss was far larger than the 920 million euros forecast by analysts, illustrating the scale of the challenge faced by IAG's new boss Luis Gallego who took over in September

Topics
British Airways | Global airline industry

Reuters  |  LONDON 

British Airways planes parked at Terminal 5 Heathrow airport in London, Wednesday, March 18, 2020 | AP/PTI
As a second wave of COVID-19 infections spreads across Europe, airlines are facing a bleak winter and IAG joins Lufthansa, Ryanair and easyJet in cutting back already anaemic schedules.

By Sarah Young

LONDON (Reuters) - British Airways owner IAG reported a 1.3 billion euro third-quarter loss on Thursday as coronavirus restrictions depressed travel, forcing it to further cut its flying schedule for the rest of the year.

The loss was far larger than the 920 million euros forecast by analysts, illustrating the scale of the challenge faced by IAG's new boss Luis Gallego who took over in September.

As a second wave of COVID-19 infections spreads across Europe, airlines are facing a bleak winter and IAG joins Lufthansa, Ryanair and easyJet in cutting back already anaemic schedules.

IAG said on Thursday that for the fourth quarter it would fly no more than 30% of the capacity it flew a year earlier, lower than previous guidance of 40%.

With less flying, the group warned it no longer expected to reach breakeven in terms of net cash flow from operations in the fourth quarter, but said that liquidity was strong.

The company has raised 2.74 billion euros from shareholders and received the funds in early October, raising its total liquidity to 9.3 billion euros.

IAG said third-quarter revenue fell 83% to 1.2 billion euros in results released a week earlier than expected, saying it was operating in an environment as "high uncertainty".

German rival Lufthansa also released its results early, reporting a 1.26 billion euro loss on Tuesday.

IAG said it would provide more detailed results on Oct.30.

 

(Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by James Davey and Jason Neely)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Thu, October 22 2020. 14:52 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.