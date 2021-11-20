British drivers to face tough new laws for using cellphones in vehicles

-
ALSO READ
NPE targets, GST correction may push cellphone production by $15 bn: ICEA
Uber wait annoys UK passengers after drivers quit in droves: Report
Pak-American legal expert Lina Khan becomes US Federal Trade Commissioner
Farms laws repealed in view of upcoming Assembly polls: Sitaram Yechury
HM Amit Shah welcomes PM Modi's decision to repeal three farm laws
-
Drivers in Britain are to face fines and a risk to their driving licenses under stricter controls over the use of cellphones in their vehicles, the British Department for Transport (DfT) has announced.
While it is already illegal in Britain to text or make a phone call using a hand-held device while driving, the new laws, which will come into operation in 2022, will go further to ban drivers from using cellphones to take photos or videos, scroll through playlists or play games.
It will also outlaw the use of hand-held devices when vehicles are stopped at traffic lights or held up in a queue on a gridlocked motorway.
Offenders will face a 200-pound ($269) fixed penalty notice and have 6 points on their driving license, risking a ban under a points totting-up system, Xinhua news agency reported.
The tougher rules follow a public consultation that found 81 per cent of respondents supported proposals to strengthen the law and make it easier for culprits to be prosecuted.
A study published on Friday by the DfT revealed younger motorists are more likely to have used a handheld device while driving.
A poll conducted for the DfT by Ipsos MORI found around two thirds of 16-24 year olds used their cellphones in hand while stationary in traffic or at traffic lights, and about six in ten used their phones while moving in traffic.
Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said: "Too many deaths and injuries occur while mobile phones are being held. By making it easier to prosecute people illegally using their phone at the wheel, we are ensuring the law is brought into the 21st century."
--IANS
int/khz/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU