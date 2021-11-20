US representatives sign letter supporting Taiwan's bid to join Interpol

Urging the Biden administration to assist Taiwan's bide to join the Criminal Police Organization (Interpol) and participate as an observer in this year's General Assembly meeting to be held next week, 71 US representatives have signed a joint letter, a media report said.

The letter, a bipartisan effort led by Representatives John Curtis and Michael Guest from the Republican Party and Gerry Connolly from the Democratic Party, was addressed to Attorney General Merrick Garland, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and Washington Director Michael Hughes nearly two weeks earlier, reported Focus.

could work with the US and other allies by participating in Interpol, rooting out corruption and abuse of the system, read the letter, which was revealed in a press release issued Thursday by Curtis' office.

" deserves a seat at the table to work with the US and other democratic partners to root out corruption and abuse in Interpol," said Curtis said in a press release.

"This Administration needs to fulfill the intent laws passed by Congress, counter China's influence, and make a strong push for Taiwan's participation in ahead of the General Assembly meeting later this month," the release added.

Additionally, authoritarian influence at Interpol has led to abuse of the Interpol "Red Notice" system by dictatorships like Russia, Belarus, and China, said Curtis.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)