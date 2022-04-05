British government's plan to sell TV's Channel 4 draws criticism

-
ALSO READ
YouTube TV loses Disney channels over contract dispute
Pandemic accelerated Cloud adoption among broadcasters: Amagi CEO
Sony Entertainment acquires Canadian gaming company Haven Studios
YouTube TV reaches deal with Disney to restore ESPN, ABC, FX, more
Airlines to film studios, pandemic-weary companies brace for Omicron impact
-
The British government on Tuesday faced a backlash from opponents and the television industry over plans to sell publicly-owned broadcaster Channel 4.
The Conservative government said privatising the channel would help it compete with streaming services and thrive in the face of a rapidly-changing media landscape.
Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries said on Twitter that government ownership was holding Channel 4 back from competing against streaming giants like Netflix and Amazon. Critics, however, said privatisation would wreck a channel that had backed acclaimed shows such as Black Mirror and Derry Girls as well as highly regarded news and documentary programmes.
Channel 4 was founded in 1982 to make programmes for audiences under-served by existing broadcasters. It is owned by the government, but funded through advertising.
The broadcaster said it was disappointed by the government's decision, saying it had been made without recognising the significant public interest concerns which have been raised.
Unions and industry groups also criticised the decision.
John McVay, chief executive of Pact, a trade body for independent production companies, said Channel 4's programmes were made by independent producers around the UK, and selling it risks reducing the opportunities for independent producers, and reducing the amount of programming commissioned outside London.
Lucy Powell, culture and media spokeswoman for the opposition Labour Party, said Selling off Channel 4, which doesn't cost the taxpayer a penny anyway, to what is likely to be a foreign company, is cultural vandalism.
Dorothy Byrne, Channel 4's former head of news and current affairs, alleged that the privatisation was intended as a bit of red meat to Conservative supporters, many of whom think Channel 4 News had a left-wing bias.
Channel 4 is not there to compete with Netflix and Amazon, she said. It's there to provide a public service to the people of Britain.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU