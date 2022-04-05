Lenovo plans to hire 12,000 R&D professionals in next 3 years

-
ALSO READ
What is Metaverse - Facebook's big bet, and next big thing after internet?
Tech major Lenovo shuns 'CES 2022' in-person amid Omicron threat
Android 12L coming to Samsung, Lenovo and Microsoft devices, says Google
From films to weddings, the metaverse is about to change everything
McDonald's files trademarks for virtual restaurants in metaverse
-
Global conglomerate Lenovo has announced plans to hire 12,000 R&D professionals over the next three years, as it focuses on technologies from edge computing to metaverse.
Alongside its R&D commitments, Lenovo also outlined its vision to become net-zero by 2050, and is working with the 'Science Based Target' Initiative to establish goals to support this vision.
"My vision for Lenovo's innovation is to become one of the world's leading ICT companies, a pioneer and enabler of intelligent transformation," said Chairman and CEO, Yuanqing Yang.
"Our intention is to optimise between technology with quick market returns and foundational research, and between continuous improvement and breakthrough innovation," Yang said in a statement late on Monday.
The company said R&D remains a crucial priority in fiscal year 22-23.
"R&D investment will be doubled, and 12,000 new R&D professionals hired over the next three years, in addition to around 5,000 brought into the company during fiscal FY21/22," it outlined.
R&D efforts will focus around the new and emerging IT architecture.
"Teams will work on new product and business model innovation, incubating technologies from edge computing to technology which will help businesses capitalize on the metaverse, and emerging and disruptive innovation like next-generation AI and heterogeneous computing to help them prepare for the future," the company said.
--IANS
na/svn/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU