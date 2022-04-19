JUST IN
British PM Boris Johnson offers 'wholehearted apology' over 'partygate'

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has offered a wholehearted apology for attending illegal party during lockdown, but says he didn't knowingly break rules or mislead Parliament.

Boris Johnson | Coronavirus

AP  |  London 

UK PM Boris Johnson. Photo: ANI
UK PM Boris Johnson. Photo: ANI

Johnson told lawmakers in the House of Commons it did not occur to me that the gathering was a party.

Last week, Johnson was fined 50 pounds ($66) for attending his own surprise birthday party in 10 Downing St. in June 2020.

Police are still investigating several other parties in government buildings that Johnson is alleged to have attended.

First Published: Tue, April 19 2022. 22:52 IST

