British PM Boris Johnson says sorry after 'partygate' report released

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson apologised Monday for lockdown-flouting parties in Downing Street -- but insisted that he and his government can be trusted.
Johnson told lawmakers in the House of Commons that he would make changes to the way the government is run in the wake of the partygate scandal.
He said: I get it and I will fix it.
He spoke after senior civil servant Sue Gray found that gatherings by the prime minister and his staff represent a serious failure to observe the standards expected of government.
Gray published findings on four gatherings in 2020 and 2021, and police are investigating a further dozen events.
Johnson has rebuffed calls to resign from opposition politicians and some of his own Conservative lawmakers.
