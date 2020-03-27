JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Others

Singapore Airlines gets $13 bn lifeline from Temasek amid Covid-19 outbreak
Business Standard

British PM Boris Johnson tests positive for coronavirus, in isolation

'Over the last 24 hours I have developed mild symptoms and tested positive for coronavirus,' he said on Twitter.

Press Trust of India 

London: Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during his ruling Conservative Party's final election campaign rally at the Copper Box Arena in London, Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019 | Britain goes to the polls on Dec. 12 | AP/PTI
File Photo of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during his ruling Conservative Party's final election campaign rally at the Copper Box Arena in London, Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019 | Britain goes to the polls on Dec. 12 | AP/PTI

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday that he has tested positive for coronavirus after experiencing mild symptoms and is now self-isolating at 10 Downing Street in line with the medical advice. In a video message posted on social media, the UK prime minister said that he will continue to lead the UK government's response to the deadly virus, which has claimed 578 lives.

ALSO READ: Coronavirus LIVE: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson tests positive

Over the last 24 hours I have developed mild symptoms and tested positive for coronavirus, Johnson said on Twitter. "I am now self-isolating, but I will continue to lead the government's response via video-conference as we fight this virus. Together we will beat this, he said. A Downing Street spokesperson said that after experiencing mild symptoms on Thursday, the prime minister was tested for coronavirus on the personal advice of England's Chief Medical Officer, Professor Chris Whitty. The test was carried out in No 10 Downing Street by National Health Service (NHS) staff and the result of the test was positive. In keeping with the guidance, the Prime Minister is self-isolating in Downing Street.

He is continuing to lead the government's response to coronavirus, the spokesperson said.

The US on Friday surpassed China in Covid-19 cases. The global infections have crossed 540,000 mark. As many as 24,293 people have died so far due to the virus.

First Published: Fri, March 27 2020. 17:14 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU