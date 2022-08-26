British postal workers to walk out in 'summer's biggest strike' on Friday

-
-
More than 100,000 postal workers in Britain will walk out on Friday in a dispute over pay, in what is being described as the "summer's biggest strike".
The Communication Workers Union (CWU) said its members are taking industrial action for a "dignified, proper pay rise" after they voted in favour by 97.6 per cent in a ballot, reports dpa news agency.
The strike on Friday will be followed by further stoppages on August 31 and September 8-9.
The union said management imposed a 2 per cent pay rise on employees, yet they were classified as key workers throughout the Covid-19 pandemic.
"In an economic climate where inflation looks set to soar to 18% by January 2023, the imposition will lead to a dramatic reduction in workers' living standards," said a union spokesman.
CWU general secretary Dave Ward said: "On Friday, we will see a tremendous outpouring of workers' unity in villages, towns and cities across the country.
"There can be no doubt that postal workers are completely united in their determination to secure the dignified, proper pay rise they deserve.
"We can't keep on living in a country where bosses rake in billions in profit while their employees are forced to use food banks."
Royal Mail said it has "well-developed contingency plans" to minimise disruption, focused on getting mail delivery back to normal as quickly as possible after strike action.
Customers are advised to post items as early as possible in advance of the strike dates.
The union said it will be the biggest strike of the summer, following walkouts by workers in other sectors such as rail, telecoms and the legal profession.
