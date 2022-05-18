Over 500 workers at Indian-owned Mozambique coal mine go on strike

-
ALSO READ
PSU bank employees go on two-day strike; services hit at many places
Maharashtra invokes MESMA barring power cos' employees from joining strike
Banks to buses: How trade unions' Bharat Bandh strike is working out
Dubai delivery workers go on second rare strike this month: Report
LIVE: Nearly 5,000 people killed in siege of Ukraine's Mariupol, says mayor
-
Over 500 workers at a coal mine in Mozambique owned by a subsidiary of an Indian company have been on strike for a week, the company said in a statement on Tuesday, hurting coal production at a time of peak coal prices.
The striking workers, who make up around 10% of the 5,300-strong workforce at the Moatize mine in central province of Tete, are demanding compensation from Vulcan following its purchase of the mine from Brazilian miner Vale, Vulcan said.
Vale SA said in December it had agreed to sell the mine in a $270 million deal that included a connected railway corridor to Vulcan Minerals, a subsidiary of India's $18 billion Jindal Group.
"There was no destruction or vandalism of company or private equipment. However, the strike did not follow the legal procedures, because the striking workers did not deliver a prior notice," Vulcan said in a statement.
The statement did not say what steps the company was taking to resolve the issue and by when it foresees an end to the strike, but said it would respond to workers claims by May 20.
"Vulcan reinforces its objective of guaranteeing the continuity of the coal operation in the country," it said, but added that it was not yet possible to estimate the extent of financial loss due to the strike.
The $18 billion Jindal Group also operates Chirodzi coal mine in the Tete province of Mozambique.
(Reporting by Manuel Mucari; Ediitng by Promit Mukherjee and Sandra Maler)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU