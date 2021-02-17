British queen's husband, Prince Philip, admitted to hospital

-
ALSO READ
Britain's Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip celebrate 73rd anniversary
UK Queen not to get special treatment, will wait in line for Covid vaccine
Rajinikanth admitted to hospital in Hyderabad for BP fluctuations
Old words with new meanings
Harold Evans: A trailblazing editor who set journalism's gold standard
-
Buckingham Palace says 99-year-old Prince Philip has been admitted to a London hospital after feeling unwell.
The palace said the husband of Queen Elizabeth II was admitted to the King Edward VII Hospital on Tuesday evening.
It says the admission is a precautionary measure.
Philip is expected to remain in hospital for a few days of observation and rest.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU