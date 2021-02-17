United Nations says it will ask UAE about Princess Latifa's detention

-
The United Nations has said that it will raise the detention of the Dubai's ruler daughter Princess Latifa with the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
Latifa has accused her father of holding her hostage in Dubai since she tried to flee the city in 2018, the BBC reported.
In secretly recorded videos shared with the BBC, Latifa said she feared for her life.
The footage prompted global calls for a UN investigation, while the UK said the videos were "deeply troubling".
"We are concerned about it," UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said on Wednesday.
He said the videos showed "a young woman in deep distress", adding that the UK would watch any developments from the UN "very closely".
The Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights has said it would soon question the UAE about Latifa.
"We will certainly raise these new developments with the UAE," spokesman Rupert Colville said.
"Other parts of the UN human rights system with relevant mandates may also become involved once they have analysed the new material".
Meanwhile, a spokesman said the UN Working Group on Arbitrary Detention could launch an investigation once Latifa's videos are analysed.
