Bruised dollar hits 1-month low; Lagarde's negative rate hint boosts euro

-
ALSO READ
Euro struggles to stay above $1.14 after Christine Lagarde comments
ECB Prez Christine Lagarde says crypto 'worth nothing', should be regulated
Dollar reigns as hawkish US Fed stands out among central banks
Christine Lagarde says 2022 hike unlikely but ECB will act if needed
US dollar hits 5-year high on Yen, Euro pressured by growth risks
-
By Saikat Chatterjee
LONDON (Reuters) - The dollar hit a fresh one-month low on Tuesday as the euro extended gains while a broad selloff in stock markets failed to boost the U.S. currency's safe haven appeal.
Against a basket of its rivals, the dollar fell 0.3% to 101.79, its lowest level since April 26.
The euro, which was the stand-out gainer on Monday after European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde indicated negative interest rates, a euro zone feature for eight years, will most likely be gone by the end of summer, extended gains.
The single currency was up 0.4% at $1.0729 in early London trading as traders cut back some of their short bets after Lagarde said interest rates were likely to be in positive territory by the end of the third quarter.
"Many observers will continue to consider the ECB as being too hesitant, but the fact that a lift-off is now very likely to happen in July and that the ECB seems willing to hike rates further after that is positive for the euro," Commerzbank strategists said in a note.
The euro fell to a January 2017 low at $1.0349 earlier this month but rebounded by 3.6% since that low in seven trading sessions.
The risk-sensitive Aussie dollar dipped 0.41% to $0.70815, while New Zealand's kiwi was 0.46% weaker at $0.6438, a day before the Reserve Bank of New Zealand is widely expected to raise the key rate by half a point.
Stock markets slid with U.S. stock futures down more than 2%.
Trading was volatile with an index of currency market volatility holding firm at 9.6%, not far from a two-year high above 10.5% hit earlier this month.
Graphic: euro positions - https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/jnpwezamkpw/euro%20positions.JPG
(Reporting by Saikat Chatterjee; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU