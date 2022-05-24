Gold gains 0.3% as dip in dollar to a one-month low boosts appeal

-
ALSO READ
Dollar hits 20-yr-high amid rising US rates, Ukraine war, China's lockdown
Gold dips as Treasury yields advance on US Fed rate-hike prospects
Golds ticks up as dip in US yields loosens dollar's grip; palladium up 3%
Dollar slips as Treasury yields soften, Omicron keeps markets on edge
Gold gains as US Treasury yields dip from one-month highs as dollar firm
-
By Bharat Gautam
(Reuters) - Gold prices firmed on Tuesday, as the U.S. dollar weakened to a one-month low for a second consecutive session, making greenback-priced bullion less expensive for overseas buyers.
Spot gold was up 0.3% at $1,858.19 per ounce, as of 0757 GMT, after rising to its highest since May 9 of $1,865.29 on Monday.
U.S. gold futures rose 0.4% to $1,854.40.
The dollar, a rival safe-haven asset to gold, has been falling broadly alongside a decline in Treasury yields from multi-year peaks, with aggressive easing by the Federal Reserve already priced in. [USD/] [US/]
"The weaker dollar has helped gold break back above its 200-day average ... and we're not yet convinced the greenback has seen a low," City Index senior market analyst Matt Simpson said.
Kansas City Federal Reserve Bank President Esther George said she expects the U.S. central bank to lift its target interest rate to about 2% by August, with further action dependent on how both supply and demand are affecting inflation.
Non-yielding bullion, seen as a safe store of value during times of economic crises, tends to become less attractive to investors when U.S. interest rates are raised.
SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings rose 0.44% to 1,068.07 tonnes on Monday from 1,063.43 tonnes last week. [GOL/ETF]
European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said on Tuesday she saw the ECB's deposit rate at zero or "slightly above" by the end of September, implying an increase of at least 50 basis points from its current level.
Shares slid worldwide as disappointing company earnings and fears about slowing global economic growth punctured the mini rally of the last few trading days. [MKTS/GLOB]
Spot silver rose 0.4% to $21.86 per ounce, while platinum eased 0.2% to $956.93, and palladium climbed 1.4% to $2,021.28.
(Reporting by Bharat Govind Gautam in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Rashmi Aich)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU