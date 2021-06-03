Buckingham Palace barred minorities from office jobs during the 1960s'

-
ALSO READ
Queen Elizabeth likely to host Joe Biden at Buckingham Palace: Report
Buckingham Palace to get law firm to conduct Meghan bullying probe: Report
Buckingham Palace confirms Harry, Meghan will not return to royal roles
Prince Philip's heart procedure 'successful', says Buckingham Palace
Harry-Meghan interview: Race issues concernin, says Buckingham Palace
-
Buckingham Palace barred ethnic minorities from office jobs during the 1960s, the Guardian newspaper reported Thursday, citing documents in Britain's National Archives.
The revelation, published on the newspaper's front page, was based on papers showing that Queen Elizabeth II's chief financial manager told civil servants in 1968 that it was not the palace's practice to hire “coloured immigrants or foreigners” for clerical posts and other office jobs.
“It was not, in fact, the practice to appoint coloured immigrants or foreigners” to clerical and other office posts, one document quoted the royal courtier as having stated.
“Coloured applicants” were considered only for “ordinary domestic posts”, it added.
The palace replied forcefully to the historical allegations, stressing that the queen and her household comply “in principle and in practice” with anti-discrimination legislation.
“Claims based on a second-hand account of conversations from over 50 years ago should not be used to draw or infer conclusions about modern-day events or operations,” a palace spokesman said, speaking on the customary condition of anonymity.
She added the royal household complied with the provisions of the 2010 Equality Act “in principle and in practice”.
The Guardian's allegations stem from its investigation into the palace's use of a mechanism known as “crown consent,” under which the monarch grants permission for Parliament to debate laws affecting her.
Parliament approved laws barring discrimination based on race and sex in the 1970s. Documents in the National Archives show how the queen's advisers influenced the wording of that legislation, the newspaper said.
The exemption secured for the royal household meant a government board, rather than the courts, has since dealt with allegations of discrimination within the royal household.
Race has become a central issue for the monarchy following statements made by Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, in their March interview with talk show host Oprah Winfrey. Meghan alleged that before their son, Archie, was born, a member of the royal family commented on how dark the baby's skin might be.
In the ensuing storm, Prince William, Harry's older brother, defended the royal family, stating flatly that “we're very much not a racist family.”
With inputs from AFP
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU