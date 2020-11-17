JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Companies

Australia, Japan to bolster defence ties amid China's rise in Asia-Pacific
Business Standard

Buffett's Berkshire bets on Big Pharma, invests in four drugmakers

In a regulatory filing detailing its U.S.-listed stock holdings as of Sept. 30, Berkshire disclosed $5.7 billion (£4.3 billion) of new healthcare stakes

Topics
Berkshire Hathaway | Warren Buffett

Reuters 

Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffet
Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffet

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc said on Monday it has begun investing in the stocks of four large drugmakers, betting on an industry that could benefit when the world begins emerging from the coronavirus pandemic.

In a regulatory filing detailing its U.S.-listed stock holdings as of Sept. 30, Berkshire disclosed $5.7 billion (£4.3 billion) of new healthcare stakes, including more than $1.8 billion each in Abbvie Inc , Bristol-Myers Squibb Co , Merck & Co and $136 million in Pfizer Inc .

Shares of the drugmakers rose in after-hours trading.

The filing signals where Buffett and his portfolio managers Todd Combs and Ted Weschler see value. Buffett normally handles large investments for Berkshire's $245.3 billion stock portfolio himself.

"COVID-19 has made us think differently about healthcare," said James Armstrong, president of Henry H. Armstrong & Associates in Pittsburgh, which owns Berkshire stock.

"The sector has become more efficient as big drug companies partner with smaller, inventive rivals," Armstrong added. "But you will always need companies with scale for manufacturing and distribution, including vaccines with global application."

Berkshire did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

During the third quarter, Berkshire also took a $276 million stake in wireless phone company T-Mobile US Inc .

It sold a $1.3 billion stake in Costco Wholesale Corp , which benefited as people stocked up on groceries and home supplies during the pandemic, and pared holdings in four banks: JPMorgan Chase , Wells Fargo , PNC and M&T .

The stake in JPMorgan, where Combs is a director, fell by 96%.

Berkshire also bought more stock in the grocer Kroger , sold some stock in mining company Barrick Gold , and confirmed it bought more Bank of America stock while trimming its Apple stake.

The healthcare bet is structured similarly to the more than $6 billion wager that Buffett made on the four largest U.S. airlines.

Buffett sold Berkshire's airline holdings in April, saying the pandemic had changed the industry and made its outlook uncertain.

Other new investments in the quarter included a $6 billion stake in five Japanese trading houses and a $1.5 billion wager on newly public data storage company Snowflake Inc .

Berkshire also has more than 90 operating units including Geico car insurance, BNSF railroad and Dairy Queen ice cream.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Tue, November 17 2020. 13:34 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.