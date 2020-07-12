JUST IN
Business Standard

Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani now richer than Warren Buffet: Check top 10 list

Tesla chief's fortune rose by $6.07 billion on Friday, following a 10.8% jump in the electric carmaker's stock, according to media reports

Topics
Elon Musk | Mukesh Ambani | Warren Buffett

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

#10 Warren Buffett, CEO, Berkshire Hathaway

#10 Warren Buffett, CEO, Berkshire Hathaway
1 / 10
 

Buffett's net worth dropped earlier this week when he donated $2.9 billion in Berkshire Hathaway stock to charity. The 89-year-old, known as the Oracle of Omaha, has slipped down the rankings after donating more than $37 billion of Berkshire Hathaway stock since 2006. Berkshire Hathaway’s stock performance has also underwhelmed recently.

#9 Mukesh Ambani, CMD, Reliance Industries

#9 Mukesh Ambani, CMD, Reliance Industries
2 / 10
 

Mukesh Ambani has had a rollercoaster 2020, cutting a string of deals for his digital business, undergoing wild swings in his wealth and having his brother’s finances laid bare for the world to see. Now he can add another chapter — eclipsing the fortune of Warren Buffett. The chairman of Reliance Industries is now worth $68.3 billion, surpassing Buffett’s $67.9 billion as of Thursday, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

#8 Sergey Brin, Co-founder, Google

#8 Sergey Brin, Co-founder, Google
3 / 10
 

 

#7 Elon R Musk, CEO, Tesla Inc

#7 Elon R Musk, CEO, Tesla Inc
4 / 10
 

Elon Musk's net worth soared past Warren Buffett on Friday as the chief executive officer of Tesla Inc became the seventh richest person in the world, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Musk's fortune rose by $6.07 billion on Friday, Bloomberg News said, following a 10.8% jump in the electric carmaker's stock.

#6 Larry Page, Co-founder, Google

#6 Larry Page, Co-founder, Google
5 / 10
 

 

#5 Steve Ballmer, former CEO, Microsoft

#5 Steve Ballmer, former CEO, Microsoft
6 / 10
 

 

#4 Bernard Arnault, CEO, LVMH

#4 Bernard Arnault, CEO, LVMH
7 / 10
 

 

#3 Mark Zuckerberg, CEO, Facebook

#3 Mark Zuckerberg, CEO, Facebook
8 / 10
 

 

#2 Bill Gates, Co-founder, Microsoft

#2 Bill Gates, Co-founder, Microsoft
9 / 10
 

 

#1 Jeff Bezos, CEO, Amazon Inc

#1 Jeff Bezos, CEO, Amazon Inc
10 / 10
 

 


First Published: Sun, July 12 2020. 14:16 IST

