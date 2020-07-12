Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani now richer than Warren Buffet: Check top 10 list

#10 Warren Buffett, CEO, Berkshire Hathaway
Buffett's net worth dropped earlier this week when he donated $2.9 billion in Berkshire Hathaway stock to charity. The 89-year-old, known as the Oracle of Omaha, has slipped down the rankings after donating more than $37 billion of Berkshire Hathaway stock since 2006. Berkshire Hathaway’s stock performance has also underwhelmed recently.
#9 Mukesh Ambani, CMD, Reliance Industries
Mukesh Ambani has had a rollercoaster 2020, cutting a string of deals for his digital business, undergoing wild swings in his wealth and having his brother’s finances laid bare for the world to see. Now he can add another chapter — eclipsing the fortune of Warren Buffett. The chairman of Reliance Industries is now worth $68.3 billion, surpassing Buffett’s $67.9 billion as of Thursday, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.
#8 Sergey Brin, Co-founder, Google
#7 Elon R Musk, CEO, Tesla Inc
Elon Musk's net worth soared past Warren Buffett on Friday as the chief executive officer of Tesla Inc became the seventh richest person in the world, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Musk's fortune rose by $6.07 billion on Friday, Bloomberg News said, following a 10.8% jump in the electric carmaker's stock.
#6 Larry Page, Co-founder, Google
#5 Steve Ballmer, former CEO, Microsoft
#4 Bernard Arnault, CEO, LVMH
#3 Mark Zuckerberg, CEO, Facebook
#2 Bill Gates, Co-founder, Microsoft
#1 Jeff Bezos, CEO, Amazon Inc
