1 dead after gunman shoots at multiple people at California church: Police

-
ALSO READ
Heavy overnight rains leave 2 dead in submerged car in California
Storm drenches Southern California with heavy rain; rescue efforts on
At least 1 injured after shots fired at a mall in Washington's Tacoma
Court date for Andrew Cuomo after DA asks judge to dismiss charge
'So many memories': Over 500 homes feared destroyed by fire in Colorado
-
Police say churchgoers detained the gunman who shot multiple people Sunday at a California church, calling their intervention an act of "exceptional heroism and bravery."
Police say the suspect in the shooting is an Asian male in his 60s who investigators do not believe lives in the community.
The shooting occurred during a lunch banquet after a morning service in the church.
Police say by the time they arrived on the scene the parishioners had the man hog-tied and in custody.
Investigators were interviewing between 30 and 40 witnesses.
One person was killed and four others were critically wounded in a shooting Sunday afternoon at a Presbyterian church in a suburban Southern California community where the majority of residents are seniors, officials said. A suspect was in custody.
The shooting was reported shortly before 1.30 pm at Geneva Presbyterian Church in the city of Laguna Woods, the Orange County Sheriff's Department said on Twitter.
A man died at the scene and a fifth injured person suffered minor injuries, officials said. All the victims were adults.
Deputies detained a suspect, an adult male, and recovered a weapon, officials said.
About 30 people witnessed the violence, said Carrie Braun, a sheriff's spokesperson. The majority of those inside the church are believed to be of Taiwanese descent, Braun said.
Investigators were looking at many factors, including whether the bloodshed could be a hate crime and whether the gunman was known to the church community, Braun said.
The gunfire erupted during a lunch reception honoring a former pastor of a Taiwanese congregation that has services at Geneva, according to a statement from the Presbytery of Los Ranchos, a church administrative body.
Please keep the leadership of the Taiwanese congregation and Geneva in your prayers as they care for the those traumatized by this shooting, the presbytery's Tom Cramer said in a statement on Facebook.
Federal agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were responding to the scene. The FBI was also sending agents to the scene to assist the sheriff.
Laguna Woods was built as a senior living community and later became a city. More than 80 per cent of residents in the city of 18,000 people about 50 miles (80 kilometers) southeast of Los Angeles are at least 65.
Governor Gavin Newsom's office said on Twitter that he was closely monitoring the situation.
No one should have to fear going to their place of worship. Our thoughts are with the victims, community, and all those impacted by this tragic event," the tweet said.
The incident occurred in an area with a cluster of houses of worship, including Catholic, Lutheran and Methodist churches and a Jewish synagogue.
On its website, Geneva Presbyterian Church describes its mission as to remember, tell, and live the way of Jesus by being just, kind, and humble.
All are welcome here. Really, we mean that! Geneva aspires to be an inclusive congregation worshipping, learning, connecting, giving and serving together.
The shooting came a day after an 18-year-old man shot and killed 10 people at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York.
This is upsetting and disturbing news, especially less than a day after a mass shooting in Buffalo, said US Rep Katie Porter, whose district includes Laguna Woods. This should not be our new normal. I will work hard to support the victims and their families.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU