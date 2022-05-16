Blinken discusses Ukraine, Iran deal with German, French, UK counterparts

On the sidelines of the NATO Foreign Ministerial meet, US State Secretary on Sunday (local time) met with his counterparts from Germany, and in Berlin where they discussed the Ukraine situation and the ongoing negotiation with Iran over the nuclear deal revival.

Blinken met with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, Foreign Secretary Elizabeth Truss, and French Director-General for Political and Security Affairs Philippe Errera.

"They discussed the continued response among allies and partners against Russia's brutal war of aggression with Ukraine. The leaders also discussed the ongoing negotiations with Iran and efforts to reach a deal on a mutual return to full Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) implementation," read the State Department statement.

Taking to Twitter, Blinken wrote, "Discussed with my counterparts from Germany, the UK, and today our plans to continue supporting Ukraine while holding Putin (Russian President Vladimir Putin) and his enablers accountable. We also discussed our efforts to achieve a mutual return to full JCPOA implementation with Iran."

Earlier, Blinken also met with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba in Berlin and discussed security and economic assistance for Kyiv.

"Met with FM @DmytroKuleba before today's @NATO Foreign Ministerial to discuss the security and economic assistance Ukraine needs to defend itself against Russia's unprovoked war. Our support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity remains steadfast and enduring," Blinken tweeted.

US State Department Spokesperson Ned Price, in a statement, said the two discussed this week's G7 and NATO Foreign Ministerial meetings and the Secretary emphasized the strong support for Ukraine from Allies and partners during these meetings.

Blinken conveyed details regarding the latest tranche of US security assistance to bolster Ukraine's defences, Price said."The Secretary and Foreign Minister Kuleba also discussed the impact of Russia's brutal war, including on global food security, and committed to seeking a solution to export Ukraine's grain to markets. The Secretary underscored the enduring commitment to Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity in the face of Russia's unprovoked war," the State Department spokesperson said.

NATO Foreign Ministers met in Berlin on Sunday to discuss the possible membership application of Finland and Sweden as well as to reaffirm NATO's support for Ukraine in the wake of Russia's invasion.

Addressing media via video link alongside German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, Stoltenberg said that Sweden and Finland are NATO's closest partners and if they decide to apply for membership, it would be "historic".

"Their membership in NATO would increase our shared security, demonstrate that NATO's door is open and that aggression does not pay," Stoltenberg said, reiterating that all sovereign nations have the right to choose their own path.

Wrapping up the two-day meeting of Ministers, Stoltenberg said the Allies also discussed support for Ukraine, further strengthening NATO's deterrence and defence as well as the longer-term implications of "Russia's war" against Ukraine.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)