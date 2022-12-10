Canada approves first bivalent Covid-19 booster for children aged 5-11

-
ALSO READ
US FDA authorises updated Moderna, Pfizer Covid boosters for children
Researchers identify new mitochondrial disease in identical twins
UK approves second 'bivalent' booster for Omicron and Covid strain
Canada approves Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine for kids under five years
Pfizer India Q2 PAT rises to Rs 226 crore on lower costs, price hikes
-
Health Canada has authorised the Pfizer-BioNTech Comirnaty Omicron BA.4/BA.5 bivalent-adapted booster for use in children aged between 5 to 11 years.
This is the first bivalent Covid-19 booster authorised for use in this age group that targets the original Covid-19 strain and the Omicron BA.4/BA.5 subvariants, Health Canada said in a statement on Friday.
According to the statement, Health Canada previously authorised this bivalent booster for use in individuals aged 12 years and older on October 7, 2022. While the formulation for children aged between 5 to 11 years is the same, the dose is one-third of that authorised for individuals aged 12 years and older.
The statement added that after a thorough and independent scientific review of the evidence, Health Canada has determined that the Pfizer-BioNTech Comirnaty Omicron BA.4/BA.5 bivalent-adapted booster vaccine for children aged between 5 to 11 years is safe and effective and that its benefits outweigh any potential risks, Xinhua news agency reported.
Vaccination continues to be one of the most effective tools to protect families and communities against Covid-19, Health Canada said.
--IANS
int/khz/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Sat, December 10 2022. 10:43 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU