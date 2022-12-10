JUST IN
Brittney Griner returns to US after prisoner exchange with Russia
Chances high for Putin's participation in G20 Summit in India: Official
N Korea hails its Covid response as greatest achievement this year
Iran to uphold nuke commitments, if sanctions removed: Iranian atomic chief
Vladimir Putin says Russia could adopt US preemptive strike concept
UN chief Antonio Guterres calls for donations to emergency response fund
India abstains on UNSC resolution on exempting aid from sanctions
Malaysia's unemployment falls to lowest in Oct since Covid-19 pandemic
Minneapolis ex-cop who kneeled on George Floyd's back gets 3.5-year term
Russia, Iran moving toward full defence 'partnership', claims Biden govt
You are here: Home » International » News » Others
Brittney Griner returns to US after prisoner exchange with Russia
Xi ensures 'complete control' over Chinese military in third term: Report
Business Standard

Canada approves first bivalent Covid-19 booster for children aged 5-11

Health Canada previously authorised this bivalent booster for use in individuals aged 12 years and older on October 7

Topics
Canada | Coronavirus Vaccine | children

IANS  |  Ottawa 

Canada

Health Canada has authorised the Pfizer-BioNTech Comirnaty Omicron BA.4/BA.5 bivalent-adapted booster for use in children aged between 5 to 11 years.

This is the first bivalent Covid-19 booster authorised for use in this age group that targets the original Covid-19 strain and the Omicron BA.4/BA.5 subvariants, Health Canada said in a statement on Friday.

According to the statement, Health Canada previously authorised this bivalent booster for use in individuals aged 12 years and older on October 7, 2022. While the formulation for children aged between 5 to 11 years is the same, the dose is one-third of that authorised for individuals aged 12 years and older.

The statement added that after a thorough and independent scientific review of the evidence, Health Canada has determined that the Pfizer-BioNTech Comirnaty Omicron BA.4/BA.5 bivalent-adapted booster vaccine for children aged between 5 to 11 years is safe and effective and that its benefits outweigh any potential risks, Xinhua news agency reported.

Vaccination continues to be one of the most effective tools to protect families and communities against Covid-19, Health Canada said.

--IANS

int/khz/

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Canada

First Published: Sat, December 10 2022. 10:43 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.