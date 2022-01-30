Cash-strapped Pakistan looks to secure $3 bn loan from China

-
ALSO READ
What factors to consider while taking a home loan?
What are BPLR and MCLR, and how do they impact your home loan rates?
TMS Ep79: Real estate, WazirX GST probe, FMCG stocks, home loan rates
New Zealand cricket team cancels Pakistan tour amid security concerns
HDFC launches festive offer; cuts home loan interest rate to 6.7%
-
Cash-trapped Pakistan is looking to secure a USD 3-billion (PKR 529 billion) loan from China and investments in half a dozen sectors during Prime Minister Imran Khan's visit to Beijing next week, according to a media report on Sunday.
Khan will visit the Chinese capital on February 3 to attend the opening of the Beijing Winter Olympics and to also meet the top Chinese leadership on the sidelines for bilateral talks.
The Express Tribune reported quoting government sources that a final meeting to shape the agenda of the visit would take place on Tuesday.
A senior finance ministry official said the government was considering requesting China to approve another loan to the tune of USD 3 billion in China's State Administration of Foreign Exchange, known as SAFE deposits, so as to boost its foreign exchange reserves.
China has already placed around USD 11 billion (PKR 1.940 trillion) with Pakistan in the shape of commercial loans and foreign exchange reserves support initiatives, including USD 4 billion (PKR 705 billion) in SAFE deposits.
The Chinese money is part of the country's current official foreign exchange reserves recorded at USD 16.1 billion (PKR 2.8 trillion).
In the last fiscal year, the country had paid over PKR 26 billion in interest charges to China only for using a USD 4.5 billion (PKR 794 billion) Chinese trade finance facility to repay the maturing debt.
Last month, Pakistan also received a loan from Saudi Arabia of USD 3 billion (PKR 529 billion), which the country has used.
The Pakistan government aims to secure Chinese investment in six priority sectors by highlighting the competitive advantages that the country - cheap but skilled labour, geographic access to Europe and Asia and tax exemptions.
"We will market textile, footwear, pharmaceutical, furniture, agriculture, automobile and information technology sectors for Chinese investment," said Chairman of Board of Investment Azfar Ahsan.
The government is expected to tell the 75 Chinese companies that it provided access to trade routes to the Middle East, Africa and the rest of the world offering greater incentives in the shape of reduction in freight cost.
"Unlike in the past when we would only talk about Pak-Sino friendship being higher than the Himalayas and sweeter than honey, this time we are going to prepare for China with a structured approach," Federal Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar told The Express Tribune.
He added that with the involvement of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Authority the government had selected those sectors for foreign investment where there was evidence of huge benefits for Chinese investors.
Pakistani authorities said they believe its labour is two-times cheaper than that of China. This offers a greater opportunity for relocation of the dying Chinese industries.
However, all these areas and the competitive advantages are already known to the investors but they remain reluctant to bring in big money to Pakistan because of its inconsistent fiscal and energy policies.
China has decided to move into a more sophisticated and high-tech-driven textile and apparel industry and engage in more value-added functions under its 2021-25 plan.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU