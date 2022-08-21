Chhattisgarh govt working towards inclusive society: Rahul praises Bhagel

-
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday commended the Chhattisgarh government and Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel "for working tirelessly towards realising its ambitious vision for a truly inclusive society".
In a message, Rahul Gandhi said he is happy to know that on birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, another instalment under the Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyay Yojana is being released to over 26 lakh farmers.
"This scheme stays true to his vision of transforming our villages through efficiently transferring resources to our rural hinterlands," he said.
He said schemes like Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyay Yojana (RGKNY) and Godhan Nyay Yojna, Narwa Garwa Dhurwa Bari Yojana reflect the Chhattisgarh Government's commitment to social justice and welfare.
"Be it small farmers, Dalits, Adivasis, OBCs or women,every section of society has benefitted from our pro-people agenda. The Congress party believes that a society can only be transformed when it empowers its most vulnerable members," he said.
He said Rajiv Gandhi Nyay Yojana has been particularly beneficial during the COVID pandemic as farmers struggled to make ends meet.
"This commitment towards putting money directly in the hands of the people BSS been a game changer and deserves to be praised," Gandhi said.
He also congratulated the Chhattisgarh Congress on the inauguration of the district and city Congress offices.
"This is dedicated to all our Congress workers who fight fearlessly to protect the idea of India. Your contribution keeps the flame of our struggle alive. I am confident that with your courage and commitment the Congress party will grow from strength to strength," he said.
